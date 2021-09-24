1,459,846 Shares in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,459,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,284,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.42% of PPD at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPD. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPD in the second quarter valued at about $162,287,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PPD by 994.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,856,000 after buying an additional 2,974,077 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of PPD by 80.6% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,415,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,923,000 after buying an additional 2,416,941 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of PPD by 35,789.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,973,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,979,000 after buying an additional 1,968,437 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth about $62,589,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

NASDAQ:PPD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $46.99.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

