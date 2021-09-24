14,509 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $161.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

