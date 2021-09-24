$11.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to announce $11.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.49 billion and the highest is $11.81 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $11.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $51.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.50 billion to $52.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.38 billion to $52.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,366,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,706,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $196,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,539 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,119,000 after acquiring an additional 147,460 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

