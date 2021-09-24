$107.30 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce sales of $107.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.50 million and the lowest is $105.20 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $84.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $412.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $419.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $439.66 million, with estimates ranging from $405.89 million to $457.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

NASDAQ:TBK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.94. 1,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $97.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

