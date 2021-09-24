$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $553.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $247.31 and a 12 month high of $594.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $563.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.53. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

