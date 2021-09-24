$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Ambarella posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 444.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $1,080,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.89. The company had a trading volume of 709,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,347. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.63 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $169.28.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

