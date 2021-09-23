Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.13.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $31.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 586,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after buying an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

