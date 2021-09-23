Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading Up 7.5%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s share price was up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 2,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 395,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZVIA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

