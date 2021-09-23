Zenfuse Market Cap Achieves $3.73 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $95,316.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00055660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00133771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00045082 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

