Zel Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.00276648 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00128524 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00180879 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001040 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

