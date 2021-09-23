Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to “Buy”

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $118.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

