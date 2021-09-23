Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) to “Hold”

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,781,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 152.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

