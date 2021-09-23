Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and auto engines and parts. The Company operates in three business segments: commercial vehicles segment, which manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts; passenger vehicles segment manufactures and sells passenger vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts, and corporate and others segment, which manufactures and sells other automobile related products. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is headquartered in Hubei province, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

DNFGY opened at $48.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.23. Dongfeng Motor Group has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $63.72.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

