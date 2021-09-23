Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 109.37% and a negative net margin of 1,502.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

