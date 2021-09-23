Zacks Investment Research Downgrades West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) to Hold

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

NYSE:WFG opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth $57,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

