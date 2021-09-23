Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) to Hold

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Get Olympus alerts:

OTCMKTS:OCPNY opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. Olympus has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Olympus will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympus (OCPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.