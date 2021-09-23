Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Hold

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

EXPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.91. 100,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,073. Exponent has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.54.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after buying an additional 52,180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,590,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after buying an additional 238,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

