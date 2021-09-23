Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) to Sell

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3,692.00, a PEG ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.66. Chewy has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in Chewy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

