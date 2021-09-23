Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARGO. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.31.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

