Zacks: Brokerages Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.90 Million

Brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post $194.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.50 million and the lowest is $185.40 million. PetIQ posted sales of $162.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $886.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $879.90 million to $893.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $980.03 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

PETQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at $132,000.

PETQ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.19. 10,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,436. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

