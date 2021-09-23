Zacks: Brokerages Expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Post $0.96 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.94. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. 3,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,976. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $215.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.