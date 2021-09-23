Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

FMBH opened at $38.02 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

