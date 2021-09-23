Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

EPAC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,773. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

