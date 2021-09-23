Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Announce $2.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.20. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

STX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.94. 1,504,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $46.89 and a 52 week high of $106.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

