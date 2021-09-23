Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to post $190.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.80 million and the lowest is $189.10 million. Perficient posted sales of $157.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $736.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $731.01 million to $743.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $827.29 million, with estimates ranging from $814.20 million to $841.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.30. 6,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Perficient has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $122.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.95.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Perficient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Perficient by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

