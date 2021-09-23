Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter.

IBN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 77,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 203,325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 53.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 109,082 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 73.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 75,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 16.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 682,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 96,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

