Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to Post $2.02 EPS

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.86. 46,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,773. The company has a market capitalization of $151.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.10. Honeywell International has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 64.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,607,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 52.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

