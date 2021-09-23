Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.92. Exelon reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Exelon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Exelon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.13. 139,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

