Zacks: Analysts Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $31.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.