Zacks: Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $690.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report sales of $690.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660.30 million and the highest is $719.80 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $731.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $3.97 on Monday, reaching $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 56,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,718. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,339 shares of company stock worth $528,500 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

