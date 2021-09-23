Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce sales of $38.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.35 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $18.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $135.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 million to $167.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $150.96 million, with estimates ranging from $135.08 million to $173.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $777.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 143,051 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

