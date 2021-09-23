Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $124.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 842,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 186,913 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

