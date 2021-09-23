Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $124.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 842,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 186,913 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

