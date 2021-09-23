Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report $10.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.66 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $5.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $46.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.31 million to $47.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $76.53 million, with estimates ranging from $70.06 million to $82.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $124.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.89. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 190.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,248,313 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

