Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the subject of several other reports. SEB Equities upgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.908 per share. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.