WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $967.16

WPP plc (LON:WPP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 967.16 ($12.64) and traded as high as GBX 998.40 ($13.04). WPP shares last traded at GBX 995.40 ($13.00), with a volume of 2,581,123 shares trading hands.

WPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 968.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 967.16. The company has a market capitalization of £11.86 billion and a PE ratio of 24.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

