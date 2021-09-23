World Asset Management Inc Trims Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KBR were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBR. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,356,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,811,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in KBR by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after buying an additional 489,202 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in KBR by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after buying an additional 446,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,333,000 after purchasing an additional 414,453 shares in the last quarter.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

