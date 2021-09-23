World Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,528 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 150,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,689 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

