World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teradata were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $52.94 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

