World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 98.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 651,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

