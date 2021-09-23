World Asset Management Inc Purchases 189 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crocs were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 42.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,613 shares of company stock worth $5,080,373. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $155.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $161.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

