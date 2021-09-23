World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 52.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 73,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

