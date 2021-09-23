WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.73 and last traded at $59.77. Approximately 197,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 311,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.92.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,267,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,562,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,670,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,731,000 after acquiring an additional 735,948 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,963,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,168,000 after acquiring an additional 608,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,724,000 after acquiring an additional 402,545 shares during the period.

