WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pentair were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

