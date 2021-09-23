WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $405,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 24.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $258.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.27.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

