WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $11,466,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $9,000,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $7,880,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $7,200,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRK opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $652.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $152,921.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRK. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

