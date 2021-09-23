Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,310 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after buying an additional 5,622,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after buying an additional 3,314,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after buying an additional 2,506,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

