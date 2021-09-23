Westpac Banking Corp Invests $2.97 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its position in VeriSign by 30.1% during the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in VeriSign by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total transaction of $140,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,714,616.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,052 shares of company stock worth $3,769,815. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $214.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.02 and its 200 day moving average is $215.57. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

