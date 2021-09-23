Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.53 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,254 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $131,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 284.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 60.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 514,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,779,000 after acquiring an additional 449,739 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NYSE:NRG opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.