Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,338 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of ADC opened at $69.24 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

