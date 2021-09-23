Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 3,066 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,332,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,159,000 after acquiring an additional 178,837 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

PCAR opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.78. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

